CHICAGO — A man was hospitalized in critical condition following a hit-and-run in the Lincoln Park neighborhood on the city’s North Side early Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

Police responded to an auto accident in the 2700 block of N. Ashland Ave. just before 1:30 a.m. and found a 40-year-old man who had sustained trauma to his body after being struck by a white SUV traveling southbound on Halsted St.

Police say further investigation showed that the victim was in a crosswalk when he was struck. He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he’s listed in critical condition.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the man did not stop, and there is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.