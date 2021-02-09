Man gets 30 years for sex assault on woman at Rockford bank

This booking photo taken Friday, Jan. 3, 2019, and provided by the Rockford, Ill., Police Department shows Nicholas August, 39, who was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman he took hostage at gunpoint last year during a bank robbery that led to a police standoff. August was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon. (Rockford Police Department via AP)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting a woman he took hostage at gunpoint last year during a bank robbery that led to a police standoff.

The Rockford Register Star reports that 39-year-old Nicholas August was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault with a weapon.

Police said that during a January 2020 robbery the Rockford man threatened employees at Heritage Credit Union in Rockford with a pellet gun that resembled a real handgun.

He held a woman employee hostage during a police standoff that lasted nearly seven hours.