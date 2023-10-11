CHICAGO — A 24-year-old man from Las Vegas has been charged after climbing the Accenture Tower in the city’s West Loop on Tuesday.

Maison Des Champs faces one misdemeanor count of reckless conduct and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to land.

Des Champs climbed the building, located at 500 West Madison Street, around 9 a.m. Tuesday. The 42-story tower houses the Consul General of Israel.

Des Champs reached the rooftop and was immediately taken into police custody.

He has been identified as an alleged anti-abortion activist who goes by the name “Pro-life Spider-Man” on social media. A video of him climbing the Accenture Tower was livestreamed on his Instagram account.

Des Champs was reportedly calling attention to a non-profit called Let Them Live.

This is the eighth time he has climbed a high-rise.