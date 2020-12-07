Man found shot to death outside high school in East Chicago neighborhood

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death on a neighborhood street in East Chicago Sunday.

Local police say a resident called 911 after discovering a body in the grass outside the East Chicago Academy of Visual and Performing Arts Sunday morning.

The victim was later identified by the Lake County Coroner as 21-year-old Angel Castaneda of Hammond, Indiana.

While police said it appeared Castaneda had been shot in the head, they did not receive any reports of gunfire or alerts from gunshot-detecting technology in the area.

A neighbor who lives in the neighborhood said it’s a quiet street and it was a quiet night Saturday, and he didn’t notice any gunfire himself.

Anyone with information about what may have happened in this case is asked to call police.