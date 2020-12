CHICAGO — A man was found dead near a school in the city’s Golden Gate neighborhood.

Police said just before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 300 block of E. 133rd Street, near Dubois Elementary School. Upon arrival, they discovered an unidentified man who was unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the face, back and leg.

He was pronounced dead on scene. There are currently no witnesses to this incident.

No one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.