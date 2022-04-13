CHICAGO — A man was found shot to death after firefighters put out a fire at an apartment in the Gresham neighborhood Wednesday.

Officials said the the fire broke out at 12:45 a.m. on the first floor of an apartment building in the 7900 block of South Elizabeth Street.

A 49-year-old man was found shot in the head.



The man was identified by his father as Jermaine Waterman.

Fire officials said there is some indication that Waterford was attacked in the building.

Waterman’s parents said he owned the two flat.

Police are investigating the death as a homicide.

At this time the cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.