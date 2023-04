CHICAGO — A man was found shot dead in the head inside a car in the city’s Forest Glen neighborhood Monday morning.

According to police, the unidentified man was found unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a car near the 5300 block of North Cicero Avenue around 4:48 a.m. after crashing the vehicle.

Police said the man sustained a gunshot wound to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no one in custody and the incident is under investigation.