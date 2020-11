CHICAGO — A man was found dead on CTA tracks in the Loop, according to Chicago police.

The body was discovered just before 8 p.m. Tuesday on the train tracks at State and Van Buren, near the Harold Washington Library.

Hours earlier, a man was seen on the tracks and a CTA operator was able to stop the train to avoid hitting him.

Police are investigating how the man ended up on the tracks.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.