CHICAGO — A man is dead after being found unresponsive on a Red Line train.

Police say the man was discovered around 4:55 a.m. Monday on a CTA train after stopping at the Addison station in Lakeview.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

According to the Chicago Tribune, he appeared to be between 25 and 30 years old.

Area Three detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.