GLENVIEW, Ill. — Glenview police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a north suburban home on Monday night.

Glenview Police Department officers were called to the home just after 8 p.m. in the 700 block of Long Road on the report of an injured man.

When they arrived, officers found the man dead inside. His identity hasn’t been released yet.

The North Regional Violent Crimes Task Force and Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office are assisting detectives with their ongoing investigation.

As of Tuesday evening, there was still a police presence at the home.

Meghan Ross said it was a challenge to navigate the school day around the scene.

“Lots of fear like a lot of moms because there’s a ton of kids on the street, just fear like who is it, who was it, lock our doors,” Ross said. “That’s big for a little kids.”

Neighbors are trying to learn what they can. They told WGN-TV the house sold over the summer and they’d seen people inside fixing it up.

Ross noticed officers talking to someone who looked distraught.

“They were knocking to see if anyone knew how to speak his language,” Ross said. “Neighbors that could maybe speak Arabic.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 847-901-6055.