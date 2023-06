CHICAGO — The body of a man was recovered from Lake Michigan Tuesday morning.

Police said officers responded to a call of a person in the water around 5:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Pratt.

First responders pulled a man, believed to be 60-65 years old, from the water. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man’s identity as not yet been released.

According to police, detectives will conduct a death investigation pending autopsy results.