CHICAGO — An investigation is underway in the Austin neighborhood after a man was found dead early Sunday morning, according to Chicago police.

According to officers, the 32-year-old man was found face down in the street just before 2 a.m.

Police found the victim in the south side of the neighborhood in the 700 Block of South Leamington Avenue.

Police say the victim was shot several times and was pronounced dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made in connection to the deadly shooting and police say Area Four detectives are investigating.

Officers have not yet identified the victim and there are no details on what led to the shooting.