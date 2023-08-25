CHICAGO — An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the river near Bucktown, according to Chicago police.

Police say the man was pulled from the water in the 2200 block of North Elston Avenue just before 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

According to police, the man was discovered after the marine unit responded to a call about a body in the water.

Police have not yet identified the individual who was found and it is currently unclear what led to their death.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information can leave a tip at CPDtip.com. Tips can also be filed anonymously.

This is a developing story, stay with WGN for the latest updates.