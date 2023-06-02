CHICAGO — Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead at a shelter designated to house migrants.

Officers responded to the building that was formerly the Wasdworth Elementary School located at 6420 South University Avenue around 6 a.m. Friday.

Police said the 27-year-old man was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation pending autopsy results.

In January, the City of Chicago moved migrants into the building.

No other information on the man or his death has been provided at this time.