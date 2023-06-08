CHICAGO — Authorities have identified the man who was found dead last week at a shelter designated to house migrants.

The Cook County Medical Examiner says 26-year-old Luis Alberto-Aguilar Perez was found by officers at the building that was formerly Wasdworth Elementary School located at 6420 South University Avenue around 6 a.m. Friday June 1.

The cause and manner of death are pending.

The Chicago Sun Times reports investigators do not believe the death was a result of a crime.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation.