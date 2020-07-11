Man flees Loop crash, steals van with woman inside: officials

CHICAGO — Police are searching for three men including a man who stole a van with a woman inside in the Loop.

The incident started at 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning when police chased a Pontiac sedan that ran a red light in the 100 block of North Wacker Drive.

The car crashed into a gray car near Wacker Drive and Michigan Avenue. Four men got out of the Pontiac and took off running, with police chasing after them.

One of the men ran toward the Hyatt Regency hotel and jumped into a Kia van that was left running with a woman sitting in the back seat.

The man drove the van to the South Side and left the woman at a gas station near 59th Street and South Ashland in Englewood.

Cops are still looking for that man, but arrested one other involved in the incident. They said they also found two guns in the Pontiac upon searching.

No one was injured.