CHICAGO — A man was killed after he was stabbed while on a CTA Blue Line train.

Police responded to the Clinton CTA station around 10:50 a.m. Monday when they discovered a man, believed to be in his 40s, with a stab wound to the chest.

The man was transported to Stroger Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Chicago police.