CHICAGO — A shooting on the city’s West Side left a man dead on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Chicago police say the deadly shooting happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 100 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

According to officers, the victim, a 61-year-old man, was near a sidewalk in the area when he was shot in the back.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and Chicago police say no arrests have been made.

An investigation into the deadly shooting is now underway.

Anyone with information that could help officers in their investigation can leave a tip for police at CPDtip.com. Tips can be left anonymously.