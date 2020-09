CHICAGO — A man was shot to death while driving on Interstate 57.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday on northbound I-57 near Halsted.

Police say the man’s gunshot wound forced him to lose control of the vehicle, roll down an embankment and hit a retaining wall, before winding up alongside a ramp.

The man was alone in the vehicle at the time of the shooting.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time.

No one is in custody. An investigation is underway.