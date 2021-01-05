Man fatally shot during home invasion in Englewood

CHICAGO — A 22-year-old man was killed during a home invasion in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the 5600 block of South Princeton. Police said three individuals entered the man’s apartment through an unlocked door and shot him.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner has identified the victim as Tyrone Rogers.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.