CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot after an altercation inside a home on the city’s South Side.

Police said the incident happened around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday in the 1500 block of West 94th Street. The man started to fight with another man, who he knew.

The 25-year-old was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. The offender fled the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

No one is in custody at this time. Area Two detectives are investigating.