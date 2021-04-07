Man fatally shot after dispute while filming music video in Ford Heights

FORD HEIGHTS, Ill. — A man was fatally shot after a dispute broke out while filming a music video in the south suburbs, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The shooting happened around 8:05 p.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of 10th Place in Ford Heights. Authorities said 25-year-old Fredrick Edmond was shot in the head. He was transported to Franciscan Health Dyer, where he later died.

The Sun-Times reports he was part of a group that gathered to film a music video, when a dispute occurred and shots were fired.

Authorities said a gun was recovered from the victim and a rifle was recovered from a dumpter near the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.