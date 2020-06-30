Man killed, 1 other wounded in Little Village shooting

CHICAGO — One person was killed and a second person wounded in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side Tuesday.

Police said around 3 p.m. a 26-year-old man and a 54-year-old man were on the sidewalk in the 4000 block of West 26th Street near South Karlov Avenue in the city’s Little Village neighborhood. The men were approached by an unknown gunman who fired shots.

The 26-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 54-year-old man was also shot multiple times and taken to the hospital in fair condition.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.

No other information is available at this time.