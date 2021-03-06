Man experiences medical emergency while driving, crashes car into building on Northwest Side

CHICAGO — A 79-year-old man crashed his car into a building on Chicago’s Northwest Side Saturday afternoon after experiencing a medical emergency, according to police.

Police said the man was traveling southbound in the 3200 block of North Nottingham Avenue just after 2:05 p.m. in a SUV when he experienced a medical emergency and struck two parked vehicles on the east side of the street.

The vehicle then came to a rest after striking a building in the 7000 block of West Belmont Avenue.

The driver sustained a spinal injury and was transported to Loyola Hospital for treatment. No citations were issued.