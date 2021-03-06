Man discovered dead with gunshot wound in abandoned building on South Side after fire

CHICAGO — A man was found dead with a gunshot wound in an abandoned building in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood Saturday afternoon after first responders initially responded to a fire at the location, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a fire at a vacant building in the 5900 block of South Sangamon Avenue just before 3:10 p.m. when a man of an unknown age was discovered unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the back.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation and it is currently unknown if the fire was started intentionally to cover up the shooting.