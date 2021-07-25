Man dies following shooting on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A 26-year-old man died following a shooting Sunday on Chicago’s South Side.

Chicago police said the man and three others were driving South in the 9700 block of South Avenue L around 5:45 p.m. when they started shooting at people on a porch.

The people on the porch fired back and wounded the 26-year-old man who was the driver. The man then crashed into a parked car.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.



Police are questioning persons of interest.