Man dies after shooting, being struck by responding CPD squad car

CHICAGO — A man was pronounced dead following a shooting and being struck by a responding Chicago police squad car Tuesday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m., police responded to the 12100 block of South Stewart on the report of a shooting.

Police said a man sustained multiple gunshot wounds from a suspect in dark-colored vehicle and was lying in the street when a responding CPD vehicle inadvertently struck the man.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. At this time, it is unclear if the man died as a result of the shooting or being struck.

Police said a weapon was recovered.

