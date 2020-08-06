Man dies after gas station shooting on South Side

CHICAGO — A man has died and a woman is injured after a shooting at a gas station on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the 8200 block of S. Halsted Avenue.

Police said three individuals were at the gas station together when an unknown dark minivan approached, and someone inside began firing shots.

A 33-year-old man ran into the gas station after being shot at and and collapsed inside the business. He was transported to U of C Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead, according to police.

A 28-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the upper right thigh and was taken to Christ Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.