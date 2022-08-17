CHICAGO — A 43-year-old man has died after being pulled from Lake Michigan.

Police said the man was with a group of people in the 2600 block of North Cannon Drive around 5 a.m. Wednesday, when he fell into the water.

The man did not resurface and was pulled from the water by the Chicago Fire Department after they arrived to the scene.

He was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity has not yet been released. No other details have been provided by officials at this time.