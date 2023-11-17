CHICAGO — A man has died after a crash involving a CTA bus Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. at Roosevelt Road and Columbus Drive, near the museum campus.

According to police, a Volkswagen driven by the 34-year-old man was struck by a CTA bus. The man was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released.

Police said it appears his SUV rear-ended the bus.

Four other people were injured in the crash. One victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, three others are listed in fair condition.

The Major Accident Investigation Unit (MAIU) is investigating the crash.