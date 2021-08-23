Man dies after crash involving 2 semi-trucks on Far South Side

CHICAGO — A man was killed after a crash on the city’s Far South Side.

Police said the accident happened around 3:10 a.m. Monday on Torrence Avenue in the Hegewisch neighborhood.

An unidentified male was driving a Dodge Journey northbound on Torrence when the driver ran a red light and was struck by a semi-trailer truck that was going eastbound on 130th Street. The collision caused the Journey to spin out, and then was struck by another semi going east on 130th Street.

The driver of the Journey was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The 50-year-old male driver of the first semi-trailer truck was transported to Christ Medical Center in serious condition. Police said the driver of the second semi-trailer was not injured and did not seek medical treatment.

Major Accidents and Area Two detectives are investigating.