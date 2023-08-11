CHICAGO — A man is dead after a car flipped in attempt to flee a shooting with an eight-year-old boy inside on the South Side Thursday night .

According to police, the 26-year-old man was sitting in a parked vehicle with an eight-year-old boy near the 100 block of East 86th Street around 11:58 p.m. when three individuals shot at him and fled east in a black sedan.

The man attempted to flee but crashed into an unoccupied car causing his vehicle to flip over in the 8300 block of South State Street.

He was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was pronounced dead shortly after.

The eight-year-old boy was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition and no apparent injuries.

There is no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.