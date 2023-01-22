CHICAGO — A man is dead after he crashed into a pillar and another car in the city’s Bucktown neighborhood Friday night.

According to police, the 26-year-old driving a sedan was driving northbound near the 1900 block of Ashland Avenue when he swerved to avoid another vehicle and hit a pole.

The driver then struck another car in traffic before stopping. The driver was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead and a man in the passenger’s seat was also transported to the same hospital in critical condition.

There were no other injuries reported.