Man dies after being struck by equipment at O’Hare Airport

CHICAGO (AP) — A 35-year-old man has died after being struck by equipment at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the Cook County medical examiner’s office on Monday said Jijo George of Des Plaines suffered multiple injuries.

Police were called to a hangar at the airport about 2 p.m. Sunday on a report of an unresponsive man beneath a vehicle. George later died at a hospital.

Autopsy results say he was crushed by an “aircraft drivable pushback apparatus.” His death was ruled an accident.