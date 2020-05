CHICAGO — A man was killed when someone pushed him in front of a CTA Red Line train, according to Chicago police.

Police said the man was standing on the platform at the 87th Street Red Line around 12:15 a.m. Friday when he got into a verbal altercation with another man.

That’s when the second man pushed the other man into an incoming train.

The other man was taken into custody.

No names have been released yet.

