CHICAGO — A man has died after being found shot in an alley in the city’s East Garfield Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

The police said the 30-year-old man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the lower back, just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3800 block of West Jackson.

The man was unconscious and transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

No one in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.