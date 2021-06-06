Man detained at O’Hare for causing ‘disturbance’ mid-flight, police say

CHICAGO – A man was detained and later released at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport after police say he created a ‘disturbance’ during a flight.

According to police, a 26-year-old male passenger traveling onboard an American Airlines flight from Portland to Chicago.

An American Airlines spokesperson shared the following statement with WGN:

“On June 6, law enforcement was requested to meet American Eagle flight 3927, operated by Envoy, with service from Portland (PWM) to Chicago (ORD) upon arrival at ORD due to an unruly passenger. The flight landed safely at ORD where local law enforcement took the disruptive passenger into custody. We thank our crew for their professionalism and our customers for their understanding.”

No citations were given. No injuries were reported.

