Man dead, woman injured following double shooting in Loop

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after a deadly double shooting in the Loop early Sunday.

Just after 2:30 a.m., officers were waved down by two gunshot victims in a vehicle near the 300 block of North Wabash.

Police said a 35-year-old man was shot in the neck and a 25-year-old woman was shot twice in the arm. The man was transported to Northwestern in critical condition where he later died.

The woman was transported in good condition. Police said both victims were being uncooperative about the shooting.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives continue to investigate.

If you have information, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.