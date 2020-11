CHICAGO – A man died and a woman was injured in a fire overnight in West Englewood.

At around 12:15 a.m., Chicago fire responded to a two-flat near the intersection of 63rd and South Honore.

Authorities found a 61-year-old man inside and pronounced him dead at the scene. A 55-year-old woman was transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Fire said it appeared the blaze started on the first floor and believe it’s electrical in nature.

Seven people are displaced as a result of the fire.