CHICAGO — One person is dead and a second person is in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan in two separate incidents.

Around 10:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a person in the water after a witness observed multiple people jumping into the lake on the 5000 block of South Lake Shore Drive. A 27-year-old man did not resurface.

The Chicago Police Department Marine Unit responded and recovered the man who was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He was later prononced dead.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police said witnesses saw a woman walking with a man near Montrose Harbor and then heard cries for help a short time later.

Rescue teams were able to pull her out of the water. Police describe her condition as very critical.

No word yet on how exactly the woman ended up in the water.