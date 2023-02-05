CHICAGO — A man is dead after his car collided with a vehicle in the opposite lane on DuSable Lake Shore Drive in Near South Side early Sunday morning, according to police.

Police responded to a crash near the 3300 block of South Lakeshore Drive round 4:24 a.m. where a red sedan traveling southbound drove into the northbound lane and crashed into a dark-colored SUV.

According to police, a 35-year-old man driving the sedan was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. A 38-year-old man driving the SUV was transported to the same hospital and is in stable condition.

There is no further information provided at the time.