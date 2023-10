CHICAGO — A man is dead after a car crashed into a viaduct pillar in Little Village early Friday morning, police said.

According to police, a car crash was reported near the 1700 block of South Western Avenue around 2:03 a.m.; where a car crashed into a pillar of a viaduct.

A 38-year-old man was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital with trauma to the body and was later pronounced dead.

There were no other vehicles involved or other injuries reported.

Police are investigating the incident.