Man dead after being pulled from Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — A man who was pulled from Lake Michigan died Thursday.

Dive crews found the swimmer near 55th Street and South Lake Shore Drive.

The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to Promontory Point around 1 p.m. Thursday. A friend called 911 after the man went into the water for a swim but did not come back out.

The friend told emergency responders that he was a good swimmer but quickly became concerned.

The fire department put five dive units into the lake.

All Chicago beaches are still closed due to social distancing measures. Lake Michigan is also under a beach hazard warning.

Waves could be as high as 6 feet at times with strong rip currents.

After an extensive search, divers found the man unresponsive. He was rushed to the University of Chicago where officials said he died after being under for more than 45 minutes.

CFD rescue divers described the water as being like a “washing machine.”

Officials are reminding the public to stay out of the lake, especially as beaches remain closed.