Man critically wounded in shooting near Mag Mile

CHICAGO — A man was critically wounded in a shooting in downtown Chicago Friday.

According to police, the 31-year-old man was in the 0-100 block of East Huron Street on the Near North Side around 7 p.m. when he was shot. Police said the man was struck in the legs and back. He self transported to the hospital where he was initially reported in critical condition.

Police believe it may have been a shooting between two cars that both fled the scene. Officers are looking for video from nearby buildings to aid in the investigation.

Several neighbors told WGN News they heard multiple gunshots – possibly 10 or more.

No one is in custody.

Police are investigating.