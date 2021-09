CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after a shooting near Grant Park Thursday.

According to police, the 26-year-old man was in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue around 2 p.m. when a person with a gun approached and fired shots.

The man was struck in the leg. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers are searching for the person responsible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.