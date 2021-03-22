Man critically injured in South Side hit-and-run

CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man was critically injured in a hit-and-run on the South Side.

Police say the incident happened around 2 a.m. Monday in the 6200 block of South Honore Street in Englewood. The Chicago Sun-Times reports then man was crossing the street when a vehicle traveling southbound struck him and fled the scene.

The man suffered wounds to his face and head. Police say was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

No one is custody as Area One detectives investigate.