Man critically injured in shooting outside South Side laundry mat

CHICAGO — A 43-year-old man is critically injured following a shooting outside a laundry mat in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood, according to police.

Police said the man was outside a laundry mat in the 6500 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue just after 6:45 p.m. when a dark vehicle pulled up and two unknown people exited the vehicle.

Both people revealed weapons and opened fire, striking the man in the arm and abdomen.

The victim was transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

Street Pastor Donovan Price weighed in on tonight’s shooting, adding that this is a particularly tough time of year.

“The holidays sometimes bring out a desperation. People are going through a lot these times and unfortunately that comes out sometimes with holiday violence,” Price said.

The incident is currently under investigation.