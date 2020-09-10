Man critical after jumping into Lake Michigan

CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after he jumped into Lake Michigan in the Gold Coast.

Police said the incident happened around 1:40 a.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of North Lake Shore Drive. The 20-year-old man jumped into the water as he was walking with two friends, according to police.

The man was rescued from the water by Chicago Police Marine Unit officers. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

According to the Chicago Sun-Times, police sources said the man had been drinking before he jumped in the lake.