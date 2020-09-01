Man critical after exchange of gunfire with Chicago police in Pilsen

CHICAGO — A man is critically wounded after exchanging gunfire with Chicago police in the Pilsen neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West 19th Street.

According to police, the officers were driving in an unmarked vehicle when someone in a group of five people on the sidewalk opened fire. The officers returned fire, injuring one person.

No officers were hurt.

Two people were arrested, and two others fled the scene. Police said they recovered a weapon at the scene.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability will investigate, and the officers involved were put on administrative duty for 30 days.