CHICAGO — A man is in critical condition after another driver fled following a two-vehicle crash Friday morning on the Southwest Side.

At around 4:45 a.m., authorities responded to the 4000 block of West 59th Street on the report of a crash. It happened outside of a 7-Eleven.

Police believe a Ford Mustang, driven by a 25-year-old man, was traveling southbound at a high-rate of speed when it struck a Toyota SUV driven by a 50-year-old man.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to Christ Hospital in critical condition.

The 25-year-old man fled the scene on foot but was located several blocks away, CPD said. He was transported to Christ Hospital in an unknown condition.

Police said “citations and or charges” are pending. No other injuries were reported.